Stephen Colbert Tells Straight Guys That Recycling Does Not Make Them Look Gay: WATCH

Stephen Colbert looked at a new study that revealed straight men avoid recycling to avoid looking gay.

Said Colbert: “The study polled participants about hypothetical scenarios and found that certain eco-friendly activities like recycling and carrying groceries in a tote bag instead of a plastic one were seen as un-manly.”

“Really?” asked Colbert. “Really, men? Is there no limit to straight male fragility? … Besides who said gay people suddenly have a reputation for being environmentally conscious? Have you seen the aftermath of a Gay Pride parade?”

“Now straight men think the way they bag their groceries indicates their sexual orientation?” Colbert added. “It’s gonna make checking out at the grocery store a little more interesting. (Imitating checkout clerk) ‘Uh sir, did you bring your own bag today?’ (Imitating customer) ‘Uh, did I bring my own bag? Um…I mean once when I was in college, but uh, it was college and it was a fraternity thing.'”

“This isn’t just toxic masculinity, this is literally toxic,” said Colbert. “And as a ruggedly heterosexual male, I feel responsibility to convince my fellow hairy-chested man men that caring for the earth is butch as hell.”