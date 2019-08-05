Assault Weapons Ban, Lindsey Graham, Male Models, Carl DeMaio, Megan Rapinoe, Andy Cohen’s Blacklist: HOT LINKS

NEW YORK POST. Trump needs to ban assault weapons: “God save us all, sir. People all across the nation are scared; many feel like the country is spinning out of control. They’re looking to their leaders for more than prayers. America is terrified.”

RUMOR. Lindsay Lohan getting cozy with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman.

RED FLAG BILL. Lindsey Graham is introducing “red flag” bill with Trump’s support: ‘Graham, in a statement, said he has reached a deal with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on a bill that would start a federal grant program to help and encourage states to create “‘red flag’ protection order” laws, which are meant to make it easier for law enforcement to identify mentally ill people who should be banned from purchasing guns.’

WILL WILKINSON. Conservatives are hiding their loathing behind our flag. “The molten core of right-wing nationalism is the furious denial of America’s unalterably multiracial, multicultural national character.”

CARL DEMAIO. Homocon former House candidate and San Diego City Council member to challenge Duncan Hunter in California: “Hunter, who resides in Alpine, is scheduled to go on trial Sept. 10 on 60 criminal counts, including charges that he used $250,000 in campaign funds for family bills, vacations, alleged affairs and a list of other personal expenses. Hunter has pleaded not guilty to those charges, and his defense team claims the expenses were for legitimate political purposes.”

FOILED. Grandmother stops potential mass shooting by her grandson: ‘William Patrick Williams, a 19-year-old from Lubbock, told his grandmother in July he had bought an AK-47, and planned to “shoot up” a hotel and then take his own life, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Texas.’

A BILLION DOLLARS. Megan Rapinoe on what women’s soccer needs.

UTAH. Supreme Court allows surrogacy agreements for gay couples: “In a written opinion released Friday, the state’s high court threw out the ban, finding it denied same-sex couples the same benefit that a husband and wife have long had in Utah.”

FROM FACEBOOK. Instagram and WhatsApp to get Facebook branding: ‘Instagram will soon become “Instagram from Facebook” and WhatsApp will turn into “WhatsApp from Facebook.” The company already follows this approach with its Workplace app. The Information first reported the planned changes, which Facebook confirmed directly.

BLACKLISTED. Andy Cohen revealed there are a few people who won’t ever be invited back to Watch What Happens Live!.

CHRIS MCDONALD. Right-wing conspiracy theorist says mass shootings were deep state plot to take your ability to worship God away: “It’s not just about the guns, it’s about your ability to worship. It’s all tied together, because if they can take your guns away, they can take your ability to worship God away and they are trying to do everything in one swoop.”

