Transgender Woman Murdered in South Florida

“Kiki” Fantroy, a transgender woman, was murdered in Southwest Miami-Dade County late last week, on a street corner near an abandoned home. She is the 13th documented homicide of a transgender woman this year.

The Miami Herald reports: ‘The victim’s mother had speculated publicly the past two days that her daughter was targeted because of her gender identity. But a law enforcement source familiar with the crime said Friday that police were “making progress” in the investigation and that they don’t believe Fantroy’s gender identity played any part in her death. …Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart said Fantroy was shot several times and that there was a group of people nearby when the shooting happened. Police haven’t said if the shooter was on foot or approached in a vehicle. ‘