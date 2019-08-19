Ben Platt Will Do Anything it Takes to Be President in Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Politician’ — WATCH

The Politician, Ryan Murphy’s new dark comedy is a tale of ruthless political treachery, morality, fine-tuned image-crafting, and high school.

Ben Platt plays Payton Hobart, a wealthy Santa Barbara high school student whose goal is to be president of the United States. His test kitchen for that run is Saint Sebastian High School, where he’ll mount a campaign to become student body president and try to secure a spot at Harvard.

The series, which debuts on Netflix on September 27, also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, David Corenswet, Bob Balaban, Benjamin Barrett, and Jessica Lange, who delivers the line of the trailer: “I don’t understand why calling a gay man a ‘buttmunch’ was such a scandal. That’s what gays do: munch butts and celebrate Halloween.”