Pulse Survivors Headlining ‘Ex-Gay’ ‘Freedom March’ 10 Minutes from Nightclub

Two survivors of the Pulse Nightclub massacre who say that they’re no longer gay are headlining an “ex-gay” “Freedom March” 10 minutes from where the mass shooting that killed 49 people took place. The march is set to take place on September 14.

Luis Javier Ruiz

Newsweek reports: ‘The event is one of many such rallies put on across America by the Freedom March organization, which celebrates “freedom from homosexual/transgender lifestyles by the grace and power of Jesus Christ,” according to its website. The last Freedom March was held in June 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Orlando rally will take place at Lake Eloa Park, about 10 minutes away from the Pulse nightclub, which has become something of a memorial to anti-gay violence and America’s mass shooting epidemic. Organizers are promoting the involvement of two survivors of the Pulse shooting, Luis Javier Ruiz and Angel Colon, both of whom no longer identify as gay.’

The magazine adds: “Ruiz and Colon have also founded Fearless Identity, an organization that encourages people to reject their LGBT identities. Ruiz says they founded the ministry after receiving backlash for identifying as ex-homosexuals.”