Henri Belolo, Olivia Newton-John, Hot Dog Ice Cream, Pete Buttigieg, Lil Nas X, Mindhunter: HOT LINKS

DAYTON. Shooting victims identified, including gunman’s sister.

KEN BLACKWELL. NRA board member shares meme blaming shootings on lack of prayer in school.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON. Astrophysicist apologizes for “all deaths matter” tweet following mass shootings.

SEAN HANNITY. “I’d like to see the perimeter of every school in America surrounded, secured by retired police — which you are — retired Secret Service — which you are — military, and I want guys to donate 15 hours. I think we could cover every school, every hour, every day. Add a metal detector, and I think we’re going to have safer schools. Have one armed guard on every floor of every school, all over every mall, the perimeter, and inside every hall of every mall. Now, that gives us an instant response opportunity that we normally wouldn’t have.”

Idiot Sean Hannity proposes turning schools into military compounds essentially. Here’s an amazing idea: how about we get rid of the guns? 🤦🏻‍♂️ #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/jYhuyWYXzg August 6, 2019

‘TRUMP URGES UNITY V. RACISM‘. New York Times editor Dean Baquet responds to terrible headline.

New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet responds the backlash over that headline last night. From @mlcalderone's story, "Democrats’ frustration with the news media boils over." https://t.co/ExHIu56pAK pic.twitter.com/s9ZYSFBe6q — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) August 6, 2019

SUPERDELEGATES. Pete Buttigieg is courting them aggressively: “The South Bend mayor’s team held a conference call with a group of so-called superdelegates on Monday to ask them for their support, according to an invite obtained by The Daily Beast. It was just the latest sign that the mayor’s aides are still playing catch-up against competitors such as former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been cultivating relationships with party insiders for nearly 40 years. But it also signals that—for all the focus on the early voting states—Buttigieg’s team sees a convention floor fight as a possible path towards securing the party’s nomination.”

WEEK 18. Lil Nas X extends his Billboard Hot 100 record.

RIP. Henri Belolo, the French producer behind the Village People. “The Moroccan-born songwriter and impresario was one of the pioneers of the disco movement, which swept the world’s dancefloors in the late 1970s. “

He launched the Village People, Gala or Eiffel 65: the French producer Henri Belolo is dead https://t.co/PEmP7CWdUZ pic.twitter.com/qtHUJlz0rL — News1 English (@News1English) August 6, 2019

VICTORIA’S SECRET. Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek, who said the annual fashion show shouldn’t feature “transsexuals,” is stepping down.

MISSOURI. School cancels back-to-school assembly at anti-gay church: ‘The Kansas City Star reports Lee’s Summit teachers organized a protest against holding the assembly Wednesday at Abundant Life. Teachers in the Kansas City suburb planned to wear rainbow shirts and gay pride stickers. The church’s faith statement says same-sex relationships are a “perversion of God’s natural order of one man for one woman.”

TOXIC MASCULINITY. Recycling too gay for some men.

UNMANLY? Prince Harry mocked for manicures, pedicures, and massages.

DALLAS. Oak Lawn gets new cocktail bar Mr. Misster. ‘Mr. Misster features a full bar with craft cocktails, DJ-spun music and a stylish ambiance for dancing and socializing. According to the business’ Facebook page, the club strives to create “a unique, old-world setting with vibrant plush seating, soft lighting and a hint of glamour.”

HELPING HAND OF THE DAY. Firefighters set up a ladder to help raccoons escape a fire.

POLAND. State companies pouring money into anti-gay media: ‘According to Kantar, the conservative news weekly Gazeta Polska, which distributed “LGBT-free” stickers with one of its editions last month, has seen advertising inflows rise from just over 10,000 euros ($11,100) in 2015 to more than 2 million euros in 2018.’

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN. Battling stage 4 cancer: ‘The singer and actress recently revealed that her cancer has come back for a third time, and is more aggressive than ever, but she’s not letting the challenges of living with stage 4 cancer break her optimistic spirit.’

HUGH JACKMAN. Sending Olivia Newton-John his support:

NASTY TREAT OF THE DAY. Oscar Mayer’s Ice Dog Sandwich.

For curious taste buds, here are the delicious ingredients for Oscar Mayer's Ice Dog Sandwich–the hottest 🍦 this summer:

✅Candied Hot Dog Bits

✅Hot Dog Sweet Cream

✅Spicy Dijon Gelato

✅Cookie Bun



(Yes, this is real! Want to try it? DM us to find out how) #OscarMayerIceCream pic.twitter.com/Fa28xoLPfA — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. Mindhunter Season 2.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

UNDERCOVER JOB OF THE DAY. Billy Eichner on the internet.

TWO FOR TUESDAY. Daniel Tourgman and Or Hen by Assaf Revivo.