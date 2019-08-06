Here She Goes Again: Cher Recording Second Album of ABBA Tracks August 6, 2019 by Towleroad Leave a Comment Cher has revealed that she is working on a second set of tracks for a new ABBA album, and has four completed already. Been Downstairs Recording…Have 4 Done. Working on Voulez Vou,Chiquita en espanol— Cher (@cher) August 2, 2019 She later revealed a bit more of what might be on the way. Right This Second “When All is Said & Done”,😥(But When Its Finished,Think)“ Chiquitita en Español”💔 🤔”Take a Chance On Me”🤫I Do,I Do,I Do,I Do,I Do🥳Super Trooper😵Voulez Vous 2 more Tracks,But ⁉️— Cher (@cher) August 3, 2019 ABBA💋2”HERE I GO AGAIN” ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 3, 2019