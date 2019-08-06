Here She Goes Again: Cher Recording Second Album of ABBA Tracks

Cher has revealed that she is working on a second set of tracks for a new ABBA album, and has four completed already.

Been Downstairs Recording…

Have 4 Done. Working on Voulez Vou,Chiquita en espanol — Cher (@cher) August 2, 2019

She later revealed a bit more of what might be on the way.

Right This Second

“When All is Said & Done”,😥

(But When Its Finished,Think)

“ Chiquitita en Español”💔

🤔”Take a Chance On Me”

🤫I Do,I Do,I Do,I Do,I Do

🥳Super Trooper

😵Voulez Vous

2 more Tracks,But ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 3, 2019