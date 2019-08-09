Kristin Chenoweth and Dolly Parton, Equinox, Rocko’s Modern Life, Diplo, Colton Haynes, Jupiter: HOT LINKS

EQUINOX BOYCOTT. Rival gyms take advantage of Equinox owner’s support: ‘Gyms are sprinting at the opportunity to sign up new members after news broke that Equinox owner, billionaire Stephen Ross, is planning a fundraiser for President Donald Trump on Friday in Southampton, N.Y.’

WHITE KIDS. Trump seizes on Joe Biden gaffe to change the topic from his racist hatemongering: “Joe is not playing with a full deck. He made that comment, I said ‘whoa.’ This is not somebody you can have as your president, but if he got the nomination I’d be thrilled.”

Biden in Iowa: “Poor kids are just as smart as white kids.”



Yikes.



pic.twitter.com/opMbfAZOnA August 9, 2019

Trump on Biden's "poor kids" comment: "Joe Biden is not playing with a full deck. This is not somebody you can have as your president." https://t.co/idScOroOzN pic.twitter.com/0n8TbU2wSi — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 9, 2019

UNLAWFUL. Pittsburg, CA man says city harassed him and destroyed property unlawfully: “A gay man has filed a federal civil rights suit claiming the city of Pittsburg unlawfully seized his property while placing him on a 72-hour mental health hold as part of a coordinated harassment effort over his sexual orientation. “

AMICABLE. Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham finalize divorce.

LADY GAGA. Threatened with “Shallow” lawsuit.

CHRISTOPHER BARNETT. Gay Republican former gubernatorial candidate arrested for shooting process server: ‘Audio recordings and multiple videos of the incident, which have since been released to the public and posted on The Tulsa World, show the process server holding up some papers and asking for “Christopher.” A man behind the door — allegedly Barnett — responds, “I’m sorry, you have the wrong house. Get off my property, or you’re gonna be dead.” The man leans in and asks the person to repeat himself, to which the man responds, “Get off my property, or you’re gonna be dead.”’

LA LUZ DE MIS OJOS. Ricky Martin shares first photo of daughter Lucia.

JUPITER. NASA releases new Hubble Space Telescope view of largest planet. “This animation of a rotating Jupiter was assembled from a Hubble Space Telescope photographic mosaic of almost the entire planet. The resulting flat map was computer-projected onto a sphere to create a rotating globe (excluding the polar regions above 80 degrees latitude). Jupiter completes one rotation every 9.8 hours.”

ROCKO’S MODERN LIFE. Netflix revival of cartoon will feature transgender story arc: “Rachel, the child of Mr. and Mrs. Bighead, was known as Ralph in the ’90s cartoon and Rocko needs to find her.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

I MIGHT BE GAY. Diplo’s engine trouble confession….

TAYLOR SWIFT. Why she didn’t endorse Hillary Clinton. “Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together.”

PRANK OF THE DAY. Daniel Radcliffe, the alphabet, and a toy shop.

NEW TUNES OF THE DAY. Katy Perry “Small Talk”, Megan Thee Stallion “Hot Girl Summer”, Lana Del Rey “Season of the Witch”, and last but not least, Kristin Chenoweth covering “I Will Always Love You” with Dolly Parton.

