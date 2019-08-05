Lil Nas X Reveals What People Have Been Telling Him Since He Came Out as a Gay Man

Lil Nas X appears on the cover of British GQ Hype this month, and spoke to the magazine about what he’s doing after “Old Town Road” and what people have been saying to him since he came out as a gay man.

Said the rapper, who last week broke the record for the longest running #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100: “Live your life to its fullest potential and don’t really care too much about what other people think of you. I used to say that cliché, but I never really lived by it, until now. Since I came out, people have been coming up to me saying, ‘You’re making a way for us.'”

“I’m still in the first stage of figuring out who I am,” he added. “I don’t know what kind of music I’ll be making ten years from now. I want to do everything and I’m still learning how I work. But the one thing I’ll always know is that people don’t know what they want until they get it. They didn’t know they wanted a song about taking a horse to the old town road in 2019. But they did.”