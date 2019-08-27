Lil Nas X’s ‘Song of the Year’ Acceptance Speech Scroll Was Instant Meme Material, Of Course — VMAS, WATCH

Lil Nas X, the 20-year-old rapper who came out as gay before “Old Town Road” spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, won “Song of the Year” at the MTV VMAs. Collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus was on hand to celebrate.
Lil Nas X became a meme after pulling out a scroll on which he had written his acceptance speech. Which is appropriate of course, as the track’s trajectory was launched via memes.
He also did a TRON-inspired performance of his track “Panini”.