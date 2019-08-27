Lil Nas X’s ‘Song of the Year’ Acceptance Speech Scroll Was Instant Meme Material, Of Course — VMAS, WATCH

Lil Nas X, the 20-year-old rapper who came out as gay before “Old Town Road” spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, won “Song of the Year” at the MTV VMAs. Collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus was on hand to celebrate.

ICYMI: A Black Gay Man Now Has the Longest-Running #1 Hit in ‘Billboard Hot 100’ History

Lil Nas X became a meme after pulling out a scroll on which he had written his acceptance speech. Which is appropriate of course, as the track’s trajectory was launched via memes.

Lil Nas X has such a clear understanding of how the internet works. He knows this will turn into meme, what an incredible way to create a timeless moment out of his acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/NdzM5BoHfL — ColinandSamir (@ColinandSamir) August 27, 2019

Me going over the list of energy vampires & non-supportive backstabbers… I’m cutting out of my life. #LilNasX is a whole mood! pic.twitter.com/IewlTHxBMr August 27, 2019

Me opening The Cheesecake Factory Menu: pic.twitter.com/20iRNqJMct — The Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) August 27, 2019

Lil Nas X knew he had this sh*t won 😂😂pic.twitter.com/XODwVkJ3ca — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 27, 2019

He also did a TRON-inspired performance of his track “Panini”.