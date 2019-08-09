Man in Body Armor Carrying Tactical Rifle and 100 Rounds of Ammo Terrorizes Customers at Walmart: WATCH

A 20-year-old man was arrested after walking into a Springfield, Missouri Walmart carrying a tactical rifle and another firearm, wearing body armor, military fatigues, carrying 100 rounds of ammo, and filming the panic of customers on a cell phone.

After a Walmart employee pulled the store’s fire alarm, the man fled through an emergency exit where an off-duty firefighter was waiting for him and held him at gunpoint until he could be arrested.

Said Lieutenant Mike Lucas: “His intent was not to cause peace or comfort…He’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest.”