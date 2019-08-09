Trump on Equinox Owner Stephen Ross: ‘He’s Probably More Inclined to Be a Liberal But He Likes Me, He Respects Me’ — WATCH

In a scrum with reporters before getting on his helicopter, Donald Trump was asked about Equinox owner Stephen Ross, who is hosting a fundraiser headlined by the president on Friday.

Trump on controversy surrounding Equinox owner who is throwing a fundraiser for him: "Stephen Ross is a great friend of mine." https://t.co/idScOroOzN pic.twitter.com/q2XyHa6YEo — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 9, 2019

Said Trump: “Stephen Ross is a great friend of mine. He’s a very successful guy. We were competitors and friends in real estate in New York in the old days. He’s a great guy. By the way, I think he’s probably more inclined to be a liberal, if you want to know the truth but he likes me, he respects me. … I understand the fundraiser was totally sold out. And it’s very successful.”

Calls to ‘boycott Equinox’ rang out across social media on Wednesday after news broke that Ross, who also owns the fitness companies SoulCycle, Blink Fitness and PURE Yoga as well as a long list of other properties including the Miami Dolphins, was hosting the $250,000/top ticket Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday.