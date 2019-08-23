Missy Elliott Shows the Kids How it’s Done in ‘Throw It Back’ as Part of Surprise EP Release — WATCH

Wigs are snatched, braids are jumped and a queen is pulled in her chariot in Missy Elliott’s new video “Throw It Back”, released, appropriately on Throwback Thursday. Showing the kids how it’s done.

The track is part of a surprise EP Elliott dropped at midnight last night called Iconology, her first record release in 14 years. Listen below.

Tweeted the rapper: ‘At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott’