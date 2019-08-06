‘Boy Erased,’ ‘To Wong Foo’ and Everything Streaming on HBO, Amazon, Hulu and Netflix in August

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Boy Erased, The Favourite and more.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995), available Aug. 1 on Netflix

It’s not the greatest drag film of the ’90s, but it is the only one with Wesley Snipes serving butch queen realness.

The Color Purple (1985), available Aug. 1 on Hulu

An all-star cast including Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah and Danny Glover tell the incredible story of Celie as she navigates racism, misogyny, incest, rape, poverty and heartache. Spanning years, the sentimental story still hits hard in the feels.

Boy Erased (2018), available August 2 on HBO

This devastating film about gay conversation therapy features moving performances from Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Troye Sivan.

The Favourite (2018), available August 3 on HBO

An utterly unique royal portrait, this Oscar-winning loose history of Queen Anne is stylistically stunning and surprisingly funny, thanks to an Oscar-winning performance from the incomparable Olivia Colman.

Mapplethorpe (2018), available Aug. 24 on Hulu

Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith portrays the titular photographer in this straightforward biopic for an artist that was anything but.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018), available Aug. 31 on HBO

Comedy powerhouse Melissa McCarthy flexes her range with the true story of Lee Israel, a lesbian writer and infamous forger, and her gay friend and accomplice Jack Hock (Richard E. Grant).

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available August 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Available August 2

Otherhood — Netflix Film

Available August 6

Screwball

Available August 8

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

Available August 16

The Little Switzerland — Netflix Film

Selfless

Sextuplets — Netflix Film

Available August 17

The Punisher

Available August 20

Gangs of New York

Available August 29

Falling Inn Love — Netflix Film

Kardec — Netflix Film

Available August 30

La Grande Classe — Netflix Film

All films coming to Amazon

Available August 2

300

Available August 7

All I See Is You

Available August 12

Andy Irons: Kissed by God

Available August 16

Photograph — Amazon Original film

Available August 21

A Simple Favor

Available August 23

Mission: Impossible

Available August 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available August 31

A Cadaver Christmas

Boy

Computer Chess

Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Firstborn

Flashback

Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Godzilla

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

I, Frankenstein

Jack Frost

Kicking the Dog

Klip / Clip

Korkoro

La Maison de la radio

Looking Glass

Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter

Music from the Big House

Naples ’44

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Parting Glances

Pirate Radio

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Sacred Ground

She Must Be Seeing Things

Sucker Punch

Surviving Progress

Ten Dead Men

The Bog Creatures

The Collectors

The Fifth Element

The Hills Have Eyes Part II

The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby

The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat

The Penguin Counters

The Uninvited

All films coming to Hulu

Available August 1

Alien vs. Predator

American Heart

Baby Boom

Big Fish

The Brady Bunch Movie

A Very Brady Sequel

Bulletproof Monk

Cats & Dogs

Chinese Box

The Color Purple

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Dances With Wolves

Das Boot

Double Impact

Down in the Delta

Drumline

Eight Men Out

The Fifth Element

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hackers

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Idiocracy

Indecent Proposal

Ingenious

Jeepers Creepers 2

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kama Sutra

Man on a Ledge

Marley and Me: the Puppy Years

Meet the Parents

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

My Bloody Valentine

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Rat Race

Repentance

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Rushmore

Seven

Shivers

Snake Eyes

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Stargate

Step Up

The Terminator

The Transporter

Throw Momma from the Train

Tracker

Urban Cowboy

White Men Can’t Jump

Zookeeper

Available August 2

Anger Management

Non-Fiction

Available August 5

The Kleptocrats

Available August 6

Plus One

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

Available August 8

Mortdecai

Available August 9

The Beach Bum

Available August 11

AWOL

Available August 13

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods

Available August 15

Dogman

Own the Sky

Rattlesnakes

Smoke Signals

The Actors

Zoo-Head

Available August 16

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary: Documentary Premiere

Available August 18

The Bookshop

Available August 20

The Layover

Available August 22

A Simple Favor

Hail, Satan

Available August 23

Jawline: Documentary Premiere — Hulu Original

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Operation Finale

Available August 24

Mapplethorpe

Available August 26

Captain Fantastic

Dior and I

Available August 27

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available August 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Available August 29

Body at Brighton Rock

All films coming to HBO

Available August 1

A Lego Brickumentary

Arizona

Body Heat

Brothers

Chariots of Fire

Conviction

Dangerous Liaisons

Deliver Us From Eva

The Dilemma

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story

Fly Me to the Moon

Getaway

Going the Distance

The Lost Boys

Just Like Heaven

Out of Africa

Rio

Search Party

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Available August 2

Boy Erased

Available August 3

The Favourite

Available August 10

Aquaman

Available August 24

Mortal Engines

Available August 27

The Mule

Available August 31

Can You Ever Forgive Me?