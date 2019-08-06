‘Boy Erased,’ ‘To Wong Foo’ and Everything Streaming on HBO, Amazon, Hulu and Netflix in August

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Boy Erased, The Favourite and more.
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995), available Aug. 1 on Netflix
It’s not the greatest drag film of the ’90s, but it is the only one with Wesley Snipes serving butch queen realness.
The Color Purple (1985), available Aug. 1 on Hulu
An all-star cast including Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah and Danny Glover tell the incredible story of Celie as she navigates racism, misogyny, incest, rape, poverty and heartache. Spanning years, the sentimental story still hits hard in the feels.
Boy Erased (2018), available August 2 on HBO
This devastating film about gay conversation therapy features moving performances from Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Troye Sivan.
The Favourite (2018), available August 3 on HBO
An utterly unique royal portrait, this Oscar-winning loose history of Queen Anne is stylistically stunning and surprisingly funny, thanks to an Oscar-winning performance from the incomparable Olivia Colman.
Mapplethorpe (2018), available Aug. 24 on Hulu
Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith portrays the titular photographer in this straightforward biopic for an artist that was anything but.
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018), available Aug. 31 on HBO
Comedy powerhouse Melissa McCarthy flexes her range with the true story of Lee Israel, a lesbian writer and infamous forger, and her gay friend and accomplice Jack Hock (Richard E. Grant).
What are you streaming this month?
All films coming to Netflix
Available August 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Available August 2
Otherhood — Netflix Film
Available August 6
Screwball
Available August 8
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
Available August 16
The Little Switzerland — Netflix Film
Selfless
Sextuplets — Netflix Film
Available August 17
The Punisher
Available August 20
Gangs of New York
Available August 29
Falling Inn Love — Netflix Film
Kardec — Netflix Film
Available August 30
La Grande Classe — Netflix Film
All films coming to Amazon
Available August 2
300
Available August 7
All I See Is You
Available August 12
Andy Irons: Kissed by God
Available August 16
Photograph — Amazon Original film
Available August 21
A Simple Favor
Available August 23
Mission: Impossible
Available August 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available August 31
A Cadaver Christmas
Boy
Computer Chess
Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Firstborn
Flashback
Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure
Godzilla
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
I, Frankenstein
Jack Frost
Kicking the Dog
Klip / Clip
Korkoro
La Maison de la radio
Looking Glass
Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter
Music from the Big House
Naples ’44
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Parting Glances
Pirate Radio
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Sacred Ground
She Must Be Seeing Things
Sucker Punch
Surviving Progress
Ten Dead Men
The Bog Creatures
The Collectors
The Fifth Element
The Hills Have Eyes Part II
The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby
The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat
The Penguin Counters
The Uninvited
All films coming to Hulu
Available August 1
Alien vs. Predator
American Heart
Baby Boom
Big Fish
The Brady Bunch Movie
A Very Brady Sequel
Bulletproof Monk
Cats & Dogs
Chinese Box
The Color Purple
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Dances With Wolves
Das Boot
Double Impact
Down in the Delta
Drumline
Eight Men Out
The Fifth Element
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hackers
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Idiocracy
Indecent Proposal
Ingenious
Jeepers Creepers 2
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kama Sutra
Man on a Ledge
Marley and Me: the Puppy Years
Meet the Parents
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
My Bloody Valentine
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Rat Race
Repentance
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Rushmore
Seven
Shivers
Snake Eyes
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Stargate
Step Up
The Terminator
The Transporter
Throw Momma from the Train
Tracker
Urban Cowboy
White Men Can’t Jump
Zookeeper
Available August 2
Anger Management
Non-Fiction
Available August 5
The Kleptocrats
Available August 6
Plus One
The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
Available August 8
Mortdecai
Available August 9
The Beach Bum
Available August 11
AWOL
Available August 13
Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods
Available August 15
Dogman
Own the Sky
Rattlesnakes
Smoke Signals
The Actors
Zoo-Head
Available August 16
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary: Documentary Premiere
Available August 18
The Bookshop
Available August 20
The Layover
Available August 22
A Simple Favor
Hail, Satan
Available August 23
Jawline: Documentary Premiere — Hulu Original
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Operation Finale
Available August 24
Mapplethorpe
Available August 26
Captain Fantastic
Dior and I
Available August 27
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available August 28
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Available August 29
Body at Brighton Rock
All films coming to HBO
Available August 1
A Lego Brickumentary
Arizona
Body Heat
Brothers
Chariots of Fire
Conviction
Dangerous Liaisons
Deliver Us From Eva
The Dilemma
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story
Fly Me to the Moon
Getaway
Going the Distance
The Lost Boys
Just Like Heaven
Out of Africa
Rio
Search Party
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Available August 2
Boy Erased
Available August 3
The Favourite
Available August 10
Aquaman
Available August 24
Mortal Engines
Available August 27
The Mule
Available August 31
Can You Ever Forgive Me?