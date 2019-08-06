Ohio Lawmaker Defies Calls to Resign After Blaming Mass Shootings on Gays

On Monday we reported that Ohio State Rep. Candice Keller (R – District 53) blamed America’s mass shootings on a long list of things including gay marriage, drag queen advocates, and President Obama.

Wrote Keller on Facebook: “After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs? The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama).”

Ohio Republican Party leader Jane Timken called on Keller to resign.

Said Timken: “While our nation was in utter shock over the acts of violence in El Paso and Dayton, Republican State Representative Candice Keller took to social media to state why she thought these acts were happening. Candice Keller’s Facebook post was shocking and utterly unjustifiable. Our nation is reeling from these senseless acts of violence and public servants should be working to bring our communities together, not promoting divisiveness.”

Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley and Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones did as well.

I don't often agree with @ohiogop chair @JaneyMurph, but state Rep. Candice Keller needs to resign. No matter where you're from, who you love, or what you look like, you're welcome in Dayton. #DaytonStrong https://t.co/IsobEKdDoJ — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 5, 2019

Candice Keller should resign at once. Shame shame — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) August 5, 2019

Said Keller in response: “Establishment moderates have never been fans of mine because I ran against their endorsement and won. As the only conservative in this race, I will be taking my Senate campaign to the voters to decide.”