Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Finds Broken Neck Bones More Common in Strangulation Than Hanging

An autopsy on billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in an “apparent suicide” in the Manhattan prison where he was being held, has deepened questions about his death.

The Washington Post reports: “Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.”

The findings come after reports that guards slept through checks when they were supposed to be monitoring Epstein, and then falsified records in their log.