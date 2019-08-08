Protest of Equinox/SoulCycle Owner and Trump Fundraiser Stephen Ross to Target West Hollywood Gym

Stephen Ross

A demonstration has been planned outside the West Hollywood Equinox gym on Friday protesting owner Stephen Ross who is hosting a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons on the same day. The protest was announced on Facebook.

Calls to ‘boycott Equinox’ rang out across social media on Wednesday after news broke that Ross, who also owns the fitness companies SoulCycle, Blink Fitness and PURE Yoga as well as a long list of other properties including the Miami Dolphins, is hosting a $250,000 Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday.

The Washington Post reports: “Money raised at these fundraisers will go toward Trump Victory, a fundraising committee for both the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee.”

Said protest organizer Gonzalo Garcia to Wehoville: “We’re tired of people taking our money and using it to elect racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, trans-phobic, homophobic people into office. If people in our community boycott Chik-fil-A for their work against the LBGT community then we better do the same towards Equinox and Soul Cycle. We cannot sit around and let this continue to happen. It’s the future of our country, our people, our immigrants and our children.”