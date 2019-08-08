El Paso, Rod Blagojevich, Todrick Hall, GreenShirtGuy, David Geffen, Shia LaBeouf, Waspy Drive: HOT LINKS

EL PASO. Even on a visit to a hospital, Trump couldn’t help bragging about his crowd sizes and attacking “crazy” Beto O’Rourke. “That was some crowd,” Trump says of his event. “We had twice the number outside. And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot, and they said his crowd was wonderful.”

This is viewer video of President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS at @umcelpaso meeting with victims and medical staff. Send us any photos/videos of president Trump's visit to #ElPaso and we may show it on TV. Upload here: https://t.co/UHa4MdGOH4 pic.twitter.com/DD5otJtYEg — CBS4Local (@CBS4Local) August 8, 2019

ROD BLAGOJEVICH. Trump considering pardon for former Illinois governor and Celebrity Apprentice contestant: “Blagojevich was impeached and imprisoned for attempting to use his office for personal and financial gain, including by attempting to sell the former Senate seat held by then-President-elect Barack Obama.”

TAYLOR SWIFT. How Todrick Hall made me realize I had to be more vocal about LGBTQ support.

QUESTION. Do Republicans in their 30s seem older than liberals in their 30s?

#GREENSHIRTGUY. Man goes viral laughing at Trump supporters.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

DAVID GEFFEN. How he spends his $8.5 billion fortune.

BEYONCÉ. Pregnant again?

SUSPENSION. Trump campaign and RNC halt ad spending on Twitter after platform suspends Mitch McConnell’s account: “Twitter’s hostile actions toward Leader McConnell’s campaign are outrageous, and we will not tolerate it,” said Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “The NRSC will suspend all spending with Twitter until further notice. We will not spend our resources on a platform that silences conservatives.”

POLAND. Activists rally against anti-gay bishop: ‘Several hundred people demonstrated in Warsaw on Wednesday (Aug 7) against the city’s archbishop for calling LGBT+ activists “the rainbow plague”, organisers said. In a rally in front of the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in the Polish capital, the protesters called on Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski to resign.’

ADAM LAMBERT. On fame after Idol, being gay in the mainstream, and Lil Nas X. “The world is changing, especially in the United States. We’re moving forward, and that is direct evidence. But also it helps that he had a No. 1 song. I feel like it gave him the confidence to be like, ‘I can do whatever the heck I want!’”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Shia LaBeouf’s Honey Boy.

NOPE OF THE DAY. Wasp nest filling a car.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Antony Tran.