Provincetown’s 2019 Carnival Celebration Was a Full-Throttle Circus of Sexy Men, Drag Queens, Butterflies, and Fairies: WATCH

As we reported last week, “Enchanted Forest” was the theme of the 2019 Carnival celebration in the LGBTQ resort town of Provincetown, Massachusetts and tourists and townies alike turned out a circus of looks for the annual event. There were too many fairies, gnomes, tree spirits, forest rangers, cub scouts, satyrs, centaurs, butterflies, trolls, storybook characters and mushrooms to count.

Provincetown’s resident drone operator and cameraman David Cox regularly turns out top-notch clips of Ptown’s biggest theme weeks, and his video for this year’s Carnival does not disappoint, with an assist from Britney Spears. And if you missed our photo wrap-up, check it out HERE.