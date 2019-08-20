Everybody on the Floor: Todrick and Ciara Just Dropped a ‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels’ Remix: LISTEN

Todrick has enlisted Ciara for a tongue-popping remix of his summer anthem “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” that should have you shablam-ing through Labor Day.

Said Ciara to Billboard: “Todrick is such a visionary, I have been a fan of his work for some time now. It’s exciting to see what he’s going to create every time he drops something. He reached out to me a while ago to join him on one of his songs, and this was the track that I loved … This is such a fun song that anyone can dance to, especially in the club! I’m so excited that it is finally out!”