Harry Styles Strips Down for ‘Rolling Stone’

The world looks likely to see a new album soon from One Direction’s Harry Styles as we’re seeing a publicity blitz kicked off with a shirtless Rolling Stone cover, photographed by Ryan McGinley.

Styles finished his solo world tour a little more than a year ago at The Forum in Los Angeles.

During the concert he reacted to a gay fan who was holding up a sign for the singer.

Said Styles after approaching the fan: “Can I read [the sign]? It says ‘I’m gay and I love you.’”

“I love you as well,” Styles replied. “Thank you for coming. I mean, we’re all a little bit gay.”

Styles showed support for the LGBTQ community throughout the tour. He sold tour merchandise – rainbow t-shirts with the phrase “Treat People With Kindness” – that benefited GLSEN. He held up a rainbow flag that said “Make America Gay Again”.

Styles sent fans into a frenzy on social media in March 2018 after performing his track “Medicine” at a gig in Basel, Switzerland. Some suggested the lyrics meant he was coming out as bisexual.

Styles was tight-lipped when asked about his sexuality in a 2017 interview with UK tabloid The Sun.

“It’s weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be,” said Styles. “It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”

When asked if he gives his sexual orientation a label, Styles said: “No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No.”

But he praised artists like Miley Cyrus, who do discuss it: “Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive. People doing stuff like that is great.”

Styles also told a French talk show that he sees LGBT equality as something that’s “fundamental” and not political.

In 2014, Styles told One Direction bandmate Niall Horan “Hey, don’t knock it ’til you try it,” when Horan was asked about dating men.

