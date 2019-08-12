Wilson Cruz Demands Equinox Respond to His Membership Cancellation: ‘Don’t Make Me Come In’ … It ‘Won’t Be Pretty’

Actor Wilson Cruz, one of the first celebs to call for a boycott of Equinox following news that its chairman Stephen Ross was hosting a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons, says he hasn’t heard back from the gym since he wrote in to cancel his membership, and he’s pissed.

To @Equinox, “..don’t make me come in to an actual gym because an in person meeting won’t be pretty. I’ve had more than enough of the posturing and obfuscation.” – WC pic.twitter.com/qmWmjMBqgW — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) August 12, 2019

Said Cruz: “Your tone deaf response to this matter to a clientele you have betrayed is beyond the pale … Don’t make me come in to an actual gym because an in person meeting won’t be pretty. I’ve had more than enough of the posturing and obfuscation.”

This morning we reported that Equinox executives tried to alleviate panic among employees freaked out that gym members were canceling memberships in the wake of news that Chairman Stephen Ross was holding a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons. It didn’t go well.

Added Cruz: “Stephen Ross’ fundraiser for Trump, your delayed and ridiculous response, the excuses you have made for Mr. Ross to the public and your employees and the audacity of Trump and Ross to LAUGH about this issue are disgusting.”

