In a riveting, emotional interview, Bahamian resident Alex Cepero recounted trying to stay alive as Hurricane Dorian bore down on Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island. Cepero said he was saved by a life vest that happened to float in the door after he listened to his home get blown apart. Cepero called his decision to stay at home with his dogs “the stupidest decision of my life.”

And here’s a devastating look at what happened to Marsh Harbor, the town where Cepero rode out the hurricane.