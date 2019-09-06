Drew Brees Defends Making Video for Vile Anti-LGBTQ Group ‘Focus on the Family’ — WATCH

New Orleans’ Saints quarterback Drew Brees went on the defense on Thursday, posting an irate video to social media in response to absolutely correct reports that he recorded a video for the vile, long-running anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family.

ICYMI: Drew Brees Appears in Video for Hateful Anti-LGBTQ Group ‘Focus on the Family’ — WATCH

Said Brees in the video: “There’s been a lot of negativity spread about me in the LGBTQ community recently based upon an article that someone wrote with a very negative headline, that I think led people to believe that somehow I was aligned with an organization that was anti-LGBTQ and so on and so forth.”

“I’d like to set the record straight,” Brees continued. “I live by two very simple Christian fundamentals – and that is Love the Lord with all your heart, mind and soul and love your neighbor as yourself. I think the first is very self-explanatory, the second one, Love Your Neighbor as Yourself, what does that mean? That means love all, respect all and accept all so that is actually how I live my life. That is what I try to do with my family, with my teammates, with the people in my community, with my friends – all people, no matter your race, your color, your religious preference, your sexual orientation, your political beliefs, it doesn’t matter.”

“The fact that these rumors have been spread about me are completely untrue,” added Brees.

It’s unclear what rumors Brees is referring to.

Here’s the truth… Focus on the Family opposes same-sex marriage and adoption by gay couples. They support gay conversion therapy and believe transgender people are “mentally ill” and “suffer from a devastating condition.” The group also accused anti-bullying groups in schools of promoting homosexuality. Focus on the Family has said the legislation prohibiting anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination must be stopped and believes business owners have the right to discriminate against gay people based on religious beliefs, among other things.

Brees continued: “What I did, is I filmed a video recently that was encouraging kids to bring their Bibles to school for National Bring Your Bible to School Day. To be able to live out your faith with confidence and I even gave one of my favorite Bible verses. It was as simple as that, so I’m not sure why the negativity spread or why people tried to rope me into certain negativity. I do not support any groups that discriminate or that have their own agendas that are trying to promote inequality. So, hopefully that will set the record straight and we can all move on, because that’s not what I stand for. Have a great day.”

Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. pic.twitter.com/4RdTahE7EZ — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 5, 2019

Brees also defended himself in remarks to reporters after practice on Thursday:

Said Brees: “I was not aware of any of the things they said about them lobbying for anti-gay, any type of messaging for inequality of any type of hate-type related stuff. I was not aware of that at all.”