Supporters Raise $68K for Woman Who Sheltered 97 Dogs in Her Bahamas Home During Hurricane Dorian

Supporters have raised more than $68,000 (as of this posting) for a woman who went viral for sheltering 97 dogs inside her Nassau, Bahamas home as Hurricane Dorian ripped the island chain to shreds. Chella Phillips runs a dog refuge and brought the pups inside to protect them from the storm.

Wrote Phillips on Facebook: “97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since last night, poop and piss non stop but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in. We have barricaded the refuge and nobody is outside, the music is playing in all directions of the house and the AC is blowing for them. I managed to bring some less fortunate ones and I really appreciate some of you donating for crates.. I really needed it for the scared ones and the sick ones. so Thank you! We may not get hit as hard as other islands and the saddest part is that after the hurricane leave the Bahamas, some islands will take a long time to recover.. Each island has abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now.”