Transgender Woman Held by Hair and Punched More Than 10 Times for Using Women’s Restroom at Oregon Beach: Witnesses

Lauren Jackson, a homeless transgender woman who had just moved from Utah to Oregon, was brutally beaten last week after she used the women’s restroom at a Newport, Oregon beach.

This is Lauren Jackson, a transgender person beaten at Agate Beach State Park for using the women’s restroom. More on the story #LiveOnK2 at 6pm pic.twitter.com/vpZCu6Bdpu — Joe English (@JoeEnglishKATU) August 30, 2019

“Court records say witnesses told police Jackson had used the women’s restroom at the park, when a woman in the bathroom told the man she was with that Jackson had been in the restroom,” KATU reports.

According to witnesses, Fred Costanza from Blackfoot, Idaho held Jackson by the hair and punched her more than 10 times, breaking her jaw in several places.

KATU adds: “She was back in Newport Thursday to give her testimony to a grand jury that will decide if Costanza could be charged with a hate crime.

As of now, Costanza is charged with assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, and is being held on $140,000 bail.”