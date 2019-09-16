Cara Delevingne: Harvey Weinstein Told Me to ‘Get a Beard’ Because I’d ‘Never Make it in the Industry as a Gay Woman’

Cara Delevingne in Tulip Fever

Actress Cara Delevingne says sexual predator movie mogul Harvey Weinstein told her she’d never make it in the industry as a gay woman and told her to find a beard, says the actress in a new interview with Net-a-Porter.

Said Delevingne: “One of the first things Harvey Weinstein ever said to me was, ‘You will never make it in this industry as a gay woman – get a beard.’ … When I’d just started to audition for films, he was naming people [women] I’m friends with – famous people – and asking, ‘Have you slept with this person?’ I just thought: this is insane.”

In 2017, Delevingne alleged that Weinstein had tried to make her kiss another actress in front of him, and also made sexual advances toward her.

Delevigne also spoke to Net-a-Porter about her fluid sexuality (she’s currently dating actress Ashley Benson): “I’ve been to so many dinners where people are like, ‘So, what are you? L, G, B, T, Q?’ I’m like, ‘Guys, really? This is what we’re talking about?’ I change every day.”