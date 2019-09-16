New Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes on ‘Judy’, as Renee Zellweger’s Performance in Garland Biopic Gets Rapturous Reception: WATCH

A new featurette for Judy, the Renee Zellweger biopic on Judy Garland, highlights Zellweger’s performance ahead of the film’s premiere on September 27.

Doubters of Zellweger’s ability to take on the role may be proven wrong. The film is getting rapturous reviews, and Zellweger received a three-minute standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.

Indiewire reports: ‘The rapturous applause for Zellweger left the actress in tears. If the “Judy” premiere at Telluride signaled Oscar buzz for Zellweger, then the “Judy” screening at TIFF was a full blown confirmation that the actress is a favorite to land her fourth Oscar nomination. Zellweger was nominated for Best Actress with “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Chicago” and won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for “Cold Mountain.”’

In 15 years at #TIFF I have never seen a standing ovation like the one for Renee Zellweger at JUDY. I started this about a minute into it and it only stopped because she made us. pic.twitter.com/NGXWLMbDxm — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) September 11, 2019

Renee Zellweger getting a huge, long standing ovation at #TIFF19 for her stunning stunning stunning performance as Judy Garland in JUDY. I’m a wreck. She is incredible. No hyperbole is possible. pic.twitter.com/0M33STXLup September 11, 2019

Renee Zellweger is genuinely astonishing in Judy. The movie is built around her and she is the reason to see it. It’s cliched to say that you forget you’re not really watching Judy Garland on screen, but it’s true. #TIFF19 — Robert Levin (@Rlevin85) September 11, 2019

A standing ovation for JUDY. Lasted about two minutes and only ended because Renee Zellweger got teary-eyed and requested everyone sit before she messed up her makeup. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/DBVlFvsGEl — Tara Deschamps (@tara_deschamps) September 11, 2019