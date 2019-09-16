New Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes on ‘Judy’, as Renee Zellweger’s Performance in Garland Biopic Gets Rapturous Reception: WATCH

A new featurette for Judy, the Renee Zellweger biopic on Judy Garland, highlights Zellweger’s performance ahead of the film’s premiere on September 27.
Doubters of Zellweger’s ability to take on the role may be proven wrong. The film is getting rapturous reviews, and Zellweger received a three-minute standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.
Indiewire reports: ‘The rapturous applause for Zellweger left the actress in tears. If the “Judy” premiere at Telluride signaled Oscar buzz for Zellweger, then the “Judy” screening at TIFF was a full blown confirmation that the actress is a favorite to land her fourth Oscar nomination. Zellweger was nominated for Best Actress with “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Chicago” and won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for “Cold Mountain.”’