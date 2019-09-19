Cher, Lauv, Shane Gillis, Chicago, Gay Games, Amazing Race Canada, Nico Tortorella, Humpback Whale: HOT LINKS

LAS VEGAS. Man accused of plotting attacks on gay bars and synagogue pleads not guilty: “Conor Climo appeared in a Las Vegas federal courtroom on Wednesday. Back in August, Climo was charged and arraigned in federal court in connection to bomb making materials found at his home following an FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation.”

HALLOWEEN. Proving that absolutely anything or anyone can be turned into a slutty Halloween costume.

TAX RETURNS. Trump sues Manhattan DA to block release of tax returns: ‘Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow says the lawsuit is intended “to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case.” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. recently subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for eight years of his state and federal tax returns.’

HONG KONG. Gay Games 2022 may be in jeopardy because of volatile political climate.

CANCEL TAYLOR SWIFT? FOX & Friends floats the idea: “What do you think and politics in general? What do you think about what Taylor Swift did? Remember, you know, she is getting involved in politics. She is also involved in a retail business. She would like to sell as many records and things as possible. Does this harm or does this make you want to buy more things?”

While criticizing Taylor Swift's interest in politics, Brian Kilmeade blames Barack Obama for the Russian invasion of Georgia, which happened at the end of the Bush administration. pic.twitter.com/rHZPDoV2OF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 19, 2019

TAYLOR SWIFT. There’s literally nothing worse than white supremacy.

SANDY HOOK PROMISE. Devastating ‘Back to School’ PSA.

ISRAEL. Netanyahu rival claims victory: “With 98 percent of the vote counted in Israel’s election, Kahol Lavan grew by one seat to 33, widening its edge over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party.”

AMAZING RACE CANADA. Gay, indigenous couple wins reality show: ‘Johnson is a project consultant hailing from the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Makokis is a family physician specializing in transgender care from Alberta’s Saddle Lake Cree Nation. They both identify as two-spirit, an umbrella term that indigenous people use to describe people in their communities who are gender-nonconforming.’

NICO TORTORELLA. Ashton Kutcher yelled at me for drug use: “As a queer person, unfortunately the way that we usually find each other is in bars. It really lends to the fostering of addiction and alcohol and drug issues. I obviously went down that path quite a few times in my life.”

CHICAGO. Building with rainbow flag in window targeted with anti-gay graffiti twice in past eight days.

SHANE GILLIS. SNL’s Lorne Michaels hired the now-fired racist and homophobic comic because he wanted someone to appeal to conservative viewers: “This was meant to counteract the appearance of a liberal bias on the show, given that it has seen a major resurgence in popularity in recent years with Alec Baldwin regularly portraying President Donald Trump while other cast members and guest stars have played members of his administration and those in his orbit.”

