RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Introduces its Pit Crew, er, ‘Brit Crew’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming in October. Last month they introduced the queens – Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Divina de Campo, Gothy Kendoll, Scaredy Kat, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes, and The Vivienne. And now, the thirst trap “Brit Crew” has revealed themselves – AJ, Archie, Ashraf, Matt, and Mitch.
ICYMI: Meet All the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ — WATCH
View this post on Instagram
So I don't wanna go too overboard with how excited I am to be #rupaulsdragraceuk #britcrew … BUT IVE BASICALLY BEEN BURSTING AT THE SEAMS SINCE FEBRUARY!! What has really made it a literal dream come true though are my Brit Crew girls! We are all insane Drag Race fans and have become family immediately! And you haven't even met all of us yet! The whole journey so far has been a giant GAYGASM and I'm so freaking excited to watch the show! COS, OOOOH GIRL we've seen the first episode and it is legitimately one of the best first epiodes of a season EVER! #factsarefacts these queens have more collective personality than the American girls and they make it CLEAR with every damn cut away! And the RUNWAY!?!? THE RUNWAY!!! You. will. GAG! Ok…. #gaygasm over! 😘🤗😘 Photo by the insane talent @cleverprimeuk