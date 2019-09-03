Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ Features Gay Dads

Netflix recently dropped a sequel to the 1982 film The Dark Crystal and fans are impressed at the series’ casual inclusion of gay dads. The detail is revealed as the show’s heroine Gelfling is leaving the Caves of Grot for the first time and refers to her parents as her “fathers.”

Nathalie Emmanuel, who voices Deet, spoke to Metro about the show: “It’s an escape from the real world, but when you have the more grounded everyday shows, people we can see that as being real life and can relate to it. ‘We can reflect society and people’s issues back to them. It’s nice to have a spectrum of genres.’”

Can we just stop for a moment and celebrate the fact that Deet has two dads?! #DarkCrystal September 1, 2019

There’s going to be a spin off show with Deet called “My 2 Dads”. #DarkCrystal — Edward M Smith (@EdwardMSmith3) September 1, 2019

daily reminder as you’re watching the dark crystal that deet has two dads and they love her pic.twitter.com/YHY8BE29Iu August 31, 2019

Happy fathers day to both of Deet's dads! (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) pic.twitter.com/2X9KUtDOum — hi there ! (@PuppetT1me) September 1, 2019

DEET HAS TWO DADS

THE DARK CRYSTAL SAID GAY RIGHTS — sage (@dayamusgraves) September 1, 2019