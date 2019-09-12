Edmund White, Shawn Mendes, Peter Thiel, Lovers of Modena, Charli XCX, Elizabeth Warren, Chemsex: HOT LINKS

WINNING. Edmund White to receive honorary National Book Award: ‘White, 79, is among the most influential gay writers of his time, known for works such as “A Boy’s Own Story” and “The Beautiful Room is Empty” and for helping to create the market for openly gay literature. The National Book Foundation announced Thursday that director John Waters will present White with his medal during the Nov. 20 awards ceremony and benefit dinner.’

FISH KISSES. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sucked face for fans.

WORST DAD EVER. Donald Trump tells reporters “she’s got a son” in reference to Melania’s and his son Barron.

PETER THIEL. The FBI is investigating his start-up venture capital fund: ‘US officials — including the FBI — have in recent months questioned some people close to Mithril regarding concerns of possible financial misconduct at the firm, according to people familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity given its sensitivity. Mithril confirmed in a statement that its lawyers are in touch with government authorities.’

2020. Elizabeth Warren leads Joe Biden in ranked-choice poll.

DEBATE. Trump campaign to fly massive plane banner over Houston Democratic debate. “Socialism will kill Houston’s economy!” the ad reads, along with a number to text, according to a rendering provided to ABC News by a Trump campaign official.

STINGRAYS. Israel accused of planting spy devices near White House…

ARLENE’S FLOWERS. Anti-gay florist in Washington State appealing to the Supreme Court, again.

LOVERS OF MODENA. Famous pair of skeletons holding hands from the 4-6th Century AD are discovered to be men.

What a wonderful story.



"Lovers of Modena" skeletons holding hands were both MEN



Italian researchers have found that a couple of skeletons from the 4-6th Century AD known as the 2Lovers of Modena", because they are holding hands, were both men.https://t.co/MlApi4nIky — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) September 12, 2019

GERALD MATOVU. Drug dealer who killed man he met on Grindr seeks gender reassignment in prison.

LONDON. “Chemsex” parties fueling urban HIV epidemics, experts say.

COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY. Students won’t be punished for blackface photo: “Our community members — students, faculty and staff — can generally post whatever they wish to post on their personal online accounts in accordance with their First Amendment rights.”

JERSEY SHORE’S THE SITUATION. Out of the slammer…

INDIA. Transgender police applicants denied jobs after being outed. “For the transgender recruits, who were actively encouraged to apply, the government’s delay has had particularly dire consequences. In many cases, coverage in the local news media of the recruitment drive outed them to their families. Some were assaulted by relatives, forced from their homes and fired from their jobs.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Charli XCX and Troye Sivan “2099”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Daniel Franzese.