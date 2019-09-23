Billy Porter Makes History, Patricia Arquette Makes Pro-Trans Statement with Emmy Wins: FULL WINNERS LIST

Billy Porter made history last night as the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for Pose. FULL LIST of winners below.

Said Porter: “The category is love y’all, love! I am so overwhelmed and I am so overjoyed that I have lived long enough to see this day. James Baldwin said ‘it took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed, before I could walk around this earth like I had the right to be here.’ I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right. We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don’t ever stop doing that, please don’t ever stop telling the truth.”

"I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right." #PoseFX star Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) celebrates his historic win for lead actor in a drama https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gmQdRoAyH2 September 23, 2019

Porter had another emotional moment backstage, asked how this moment can lift the LGBTQ community: “Visibility and representation are the only things that create change. It’s when we are visible that we have the power to create empathy through the way we tell stories. I know that being black and gay and out and being in this position and speaking in the position that I get to speak from is the change. I hope that young, queer people of all colors can look at me and know that they can.”

Billy Porter has an emotional moment backstage after his #Emmys win, "I hope that young, queer people of all colors can look at me and know that they can." https://t.co/G6ooSCPL2j pic.twitter.com/0u3HW65fd3 September 23, 2019

Patricia Arquette, upon winning and Emmy for her performance in The Act, remembered her sister Alexis, who died in September 2016 of complications related to AIDS, speaking out powerfully against transgender persecution.

In my heart I’m so sad. I lost my sister Alexis. Trans people are still being persecuted. …. I’m in mourning every day of my life Alexis and I will be the rest of my life for you, until we change the world until trans people are not persecuted. Give them jobs. They’re human beings, let’s give them jobs. Let’s get rid of this bias we have everywhere.

Actress Michelle Williams made a powerful statement about race discrimination and equal pay for women. Williams won an Emmy for best lead actress in a limited series for her role in FX’s Fosse/Vernon.

Said Williams: “I see this as an acknowledgment of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice them, and respected enough that they’ll be heard. When I asked for more dance classes, I heard, ‘Yes.’ More voice lessons? ‘Yes.’ A different wig, a pair of fake teeth not made out of rubber? ‘Yes.’ And all of these things, they require effort and they cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon. And so I want to say thank you so much to FX and to Fox 21 Studios for supporting me completely and for paying me equally because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value and then where do they put that value? They put it into their work.”

She added: “And so the next time a woman — and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart — tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day, she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.“

Every boss everywhere should watch Michelle Williams’ #Emmys speech. Hear it, live it pic.twitter.com/cg8DXminfo — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) September 23, 2019

FULL LIST

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry “ronny/lily”

Fleabag “Episode 1”

PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Russian Doll “Nothing In This World Is Easy”

Russian Doll “A Warm Body”

The Good Place “Janet(s)”

Veep “Veep”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry “The Audition”

Barry “ronny/lily”

Fleabag “Episode 1”

The Big Bang Theory “Stockholm Syndrome”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Bill Hader (Barry)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Outstanding Competition Series

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Nailed It!

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon “Glory”

Fosse/Verdon “Who’s Got The Pain”

When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

﻿Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora “Episode 6”

Escape At Dannemora “Episode 7”

Fosse/Verdon “Providence”

When They See Us “Part Four”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Benicio del Toro (Escape At Dannemora)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Deadwood

Brexit

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Joey King (The Act)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now! “Waiting For The Artist”

Drunk History “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Psychics”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Adam Sandler”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Live Midterm Election Show”

Who Is America? “Episode 102”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul “Winner”

Bodyguard “Episode 1”

Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Killing Eve “Nice And Neat”

Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones “The Last Of The Starks”

Game of Thrones “The Long Night”

Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Killing Eve “Desperate Times”

Ozark “Reparations”

Succession “Celebration”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”