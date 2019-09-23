Piers Morgan Rips Sam Smith After ‘Brit Awards’ Say They May Scrap Gender Categories to Accommodate Nonbinary People: WATCH

Piers Morgan had a meltdown directed at nonbinary singer Sam Smith on Good Morning Britain after reports emerged that the Brit Awards (the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards) were considering scrapping ‘male’ and ‘female’ categories in light of Smith’s recent announcement that they are nonbinary and their preferred pronouns are they/them.”

Said Smith last week: “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM … after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out… I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f**k it!”



A music industry source told The Sun: “Bosses are listening to changes happening in the industry. The categories will evolve in the coming years. The male and female categories will still be in place next February but changes are being planned for the following year. Organisers will be consulting labels and artists alike to work out what is best for the future of the Brits ceremony.”

That didn’t sit well with Morgan, who said, sarcastically: “I think it’s great that such time-honored awards should be just wrecked like this because one guy can’t decide if he’s male or female. They want to accommodate non-binary performers like Sam Smith, which is what I said last week, which category will he now enter? He won’t have to, he’ll now enter the non-binary categories.”

“I’ll tell you what will happen,” Morgan added, “it’ll be like women’s sport decimating. Women will suffer eventually. I suspect what will happen is male performers will end up winning all of the awards than the women. The whole point of having the gender categories is to make it fair and equal, now we’re going the other way and that apparently is progress. I think it’s a load of nonsense. The idea that you have change entire award categories because one guy decides one day to wake up and say I’m non-binary, it’s nonsense.”