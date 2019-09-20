Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew Gets $1 Million Offer to Do Fitness Classes in the Buff for Adult Cam Site

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew received a $1 million offer from adult cam website Cam Soda because the NFL player is apparently known for doing his pre-game stretching in a jock strap or nude.

We are officially offering @GardnerMinshew5 an endorsement deal of $1M. We love his enthusiasm and excitement he brings to everything he does, especially his infamous workouts! Gardner would be the perfect addition to our CamSoda Fit lineup.

Back at Washington State:

WSU apparently doesn't need shirts for warmups in 40-degree weather



(via @CFBONFOX)

Wrote Vice President of Cam Soda Daryn Parker: “I happened to come across several articles stating your affinity for doing band exercises in the locker room in only your jockstrap and/or naked. Being that you are now the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I wanted to reach out and see if you’d be interested in teaming together with us. As part of the deal, we’d like for you to lead a weekly exercise class for CamSoda Fit that you can livestream from the comfort of home — or the locker room. Our only requirement is that you incorporate band workouts into your class and do them in your jockstrap and/or naked.”

Minshew has not commented on the offer.