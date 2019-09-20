Ukraine, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, The Crown, Alienstock, Asteroid, Celine Dion, Alvin Baltrop, Indonesia: HOT LINKS

UKRAINE. Trump tries to deflect the whistleblower complaint: “It doesn’t matter what I discussed, but I’ll tell you this, somebody ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement.”

Trump describes whistleblower who sounded alarm about his interactions with Ukraine as "partisan." A minute later, he says, "I don't know the identity of the whistleblower."



"it was a totally appropriate conversation. It was actually a beautiful conversation," he adds. pic.twitter.com/an57Vq7x2R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 20, 2019

LITTLE SHOP OF GAGA. Lady Gaga offered part in the classic musical movie remake.

2020. Pete Buttigieg hires black outreach director. ‘Angela M. Angel, a former state legislator in Maryland, will take charge of the Buttigieg campaign’s outreach to black voters. So far, Buttigieg has sought to do so by touting his Douglass Plan, a set of proposals aimed at fighting systemic racism and helping black Americans. But Buttigieg’s polling numbers among African Americans have remained low.’

ALIENSTOCK. 30,000 people expected in Rachel Nevada, near Area 51.

ASTEROID MISS. Emails reveal how massive asteroid hurtling past Earth caught NASA scientists by surprise: ‘Spotted just 24 hours before a relatively narrow miss with Earth, the incident reveals holes in NASA’s surveillance network to observe incoming space rocks. The football-field-sized asteroid, dubbed “2019 OK,” is also drawing attention to decades of congressional failures to fix the problem, experts say.’

CELINE DION. I don’t date but I miss being touched and held.

INDONESIA. Country to outlaw sex outside marriage: “Indonesia is poised to pass a new penal code that criminalizes consensual sex outside marriage and introduces stiff penalties for insulting the president’s dignity – a move rights groups criticized as an intrusive assault on basic freedoms.”

PHOTO. Great White Shark breaches off Cape Cod. And this:

Incredible image of a white shark swimming by a surfer off Nauset Beach this morning. This is a good reminder that white shark activity is still at it's peak off the coast of Cape Cod through October.

Photo credit: Joe Mault / Orleans Camera pic.twitter.com/n7Ilo9UL3g — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) September 20, 2019

I SCREAM. NFL free agent Ryan Russell and Corey O’Brien got some ice cream together in Hollywood.

ALVIN BALTROP. He captured a clandestine gay culture amid the derelict piers. “Disintegration and rebellion dovetailed in a line of derelict shipping piers that stretched the Hudson River between Chelsea and Greenwich Village. Isolated from the rest of the city after the collapse of the southernmost section of the elevated West Side Highway, the piers became a preserve for gay sex and communion, and the primary subject of Mr. Baltrop’s surviving photographs.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Maroon 5 “Memories”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Dickinson.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Hailee Steinfeld “Afterlife” from Dickinson.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Carly Rae Jepsen “I Want You In My Room”.

TEASER OF THE DAY. The Crown Season 3.

FRIDAY FLASH. Anselmo Prestini.