Impeachment Poll, Hillary Clinton, Greta Thunberg Helpline, Super Bowl Halftime, Abbey Road, Kristin Chenoweth: HOT LINKS

43 PERCENT. Support for impeachment rises 7 points. ‘The Morning Consult poll was conducted on Sept. 24-26 at a time when House Democrats started a formal impeachment inquiry over a whistleblower complaint involving President Trump‘s call with Ukraine’s leader. The poll showed 43 percent now support the start of impeachment proceedings, up 7 points from a weekend survey. Meanwhile, opposition to impeachment fell 6 points to 43 percent.’

MCCAIN V NAVARRO. Meghan McCain reportedly threatened to quit The View if Ana Navarro was hired full time.

HILLARY CLINTON. Trump’s actions are what the founders called “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

MICHAEL COHEN. Jailed Trump “fixer” says he has Ukraine info to share. ‘In a radio interview with Rick Ungar, Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis indicated the former “fixer” to President Donald Trump has information on Ukraine and he’s ready to talk.’

‘IDIOT’ Florida teacher reassigned after labeling Donald Trump as an “idiot” on quiz question. ‘According to a tweet posted by a parent who says his daughter was in the class, the question reads, “45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot.” The question was multiple choice and had several answers, which included Donald Trump.’

GRETA THUNBERG HELPLINE. For adults angry at a child.

MICHIGAN. Federal judge halts state policy banning state contracts with adoption agencies that discriminate against gay couples: ‘The state’s settlement and comments made by Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel about the policy prior to taking office show “that the state’s new position targets St. Vincent’s religious beliefs,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker wrote in his Thursday opinion.’

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

SUPER BOWL 2020. And the halftime headliners are….

ELTON JOHN: UNCENSORED. Graham Norton will interview the rock icon for BBC One documentary. “Like the rest of the nation I’m a massive fan of Sir Elton John’s music, but to sit down with him in his home to ask him about his life, career and family was a huge privilege. Funny, frank and fearless, I can’t wait for people to hear him tell his story.”

HEY I’M JUST LIKE YOU. New Tegan & Sara album released.

SAPIOSEXUAL. Mark Ronson apologizes for declaring himself one: “It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself — like as a heterosexual white male — part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.”

LOST AND FOUND OF THE DAY. An iPhone dropped to the bottom of a river for 15 months was returned to its owner – and it works.

REMIX OF THE DAY. The Beatles’ Abbey Road.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Meghan Trainor “Wave”.

COVER OF THE DAY. Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande “You Don’t Own Me”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. For All Mankind.

FRIDAY FLASH. Clem Scherrer Studio.