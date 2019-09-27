Joel Kim Booster Developing Gay Fire Island Comedy Inspired by ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Comic Joel Kim Booster (The Other Two, Sunnyside) is developing Trip, a gay romantic comedy set on New York’s Fire Island.

Deadline reports: “Written by Booster, Trip, set on the iconic Fire Island, is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The story centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.”

Booster is developing the project with Jax Media for streaming video start-up Quibi.

Tweeted Booster: “For the last couple of years I’ve been threatening to pitch a gay Pride and Prejudice adaptation that takes place entirely on Fire Island and I finally found a platform foolish enough to do it!! … This is my version of Sandler telling Netflix he has to film his next movie on the Amalfi Coast or some shit. Only I’m making all my friends wear speedos on Long Island in April!!! … I’m just laying the ground work for my real passion project: Persuasion, set on an Atlantis Cruise.”