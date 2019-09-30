Jeff Flake, Joel Kim Booster, Renee Zellweger, Robert De Niro, Hurricane Lorenzo, Putin-Trump Phone Calls: HOT LINKS

PUTIN-TRUMP PHONE CALLS. Kremlin says “Washington would need Russian consent to publish transcripts” of calls between the two leaders. “Of course their publication is to some extent only possible by mutual agreement of the parties. This is a certain diplomatic practice.”

STOP BOOKING RUDY. Biden campaign tells networks to stop booking Trump’s personal lawyer: We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. Giving Rudy Giuliani valuable time on your air to push these lies in the first place is a disservice to your audience and a disservice to journalism.”

OOH LALA. Chris Evans wants Mexicans to drink his milk.

JOHN BOLTON. North Korea has no desire to give up its nukes: “Ousted national security adviser John Bolton put on display the deep schisms between himself and President Donald Trump on North Korea, publicly breaking with his former boss on Monday about how best to get Kim Jong Un’s regime to wind down its nuclear weapons program.”

JEFF FLAKE. Republicans, there’s still time to save your souls: “Now for the easy decision. If the House decides against filing articles of impeachment, or the Senate fails to convict, Senate Republicans will have to decide whether, given what we now know about the president’s actions and behavior, to support his reelection. Obviously, the answer is no.”

‘POLICE LIVES MATTER’ Massive Facebook page being run from Kosovo: ‘The pages sought to exploit the right-wing backlash against the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which protests the killing of African-Americans by police officers. Pages in the network, all run by managers in Kosovo, included “All Lives Matter,” “I Support The Police US not Criminals,” and “Blue Lives Matter USA.” This right-wing movement has been embraced by Trump, and the Police Lives Matter page included some explicitly pro-Trump messaging.’

BERNIE SANDERS. Tax companies with high-earning CEOs. “The presidential candidate and decadeslong crusader against income inequality unveiled a proposal Monday to raise taxes on businesses whose CEOs make at least 50 times more than their median workers. The boost in corporate taxes would be imposed on companies that bring in $100 million or more in annual revenue.”

JOEL KIM BOOSTER. The star of Sunnyside who’s developing the gay Fire Island Pride & Prejudice rom-com, talks to the Daily Beast: “Sex feels as mundane as airplane food to me,” he says. “We all do it. I feel like a lot of comics stop at this sort of shock-and-awe aspect of, oh my god, he’s talking about anal sex or eating out or cum or masturbation or something, and just stop there and don’t ever sort of dig deeper into what is the unique experience that we all share in sex.”

UNDER THE RAINBOW. Renee Zellweger stays dry at the Judy premiere.

CALIFORNIA. Gavin Newsom signs bill allowing college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. “The law, also known as the Fair Pay to Play Act, will prohibit California colleges and universities from enforcing NCAA rules preventing student-athletes from being compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses and from endorsements and sponsorships.”

I’m so incredibly proud to share this moment with all of you. @gavinnewsom came to The Shop to do something that will change the lives for countless athletes who deserve it! @uninterrupted hosted the formal signing for SB 206 allowing college athletes to responsibly get paid. pic.twitter.com/NZQGg6PY9d — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 30, 2019

F-BOMBS AWAY. Robert De Niro goes off on the Trump impeachment.

AMY KLOBUCHAR. 2020 Democratic candidate says she killed a duck while golfing: “I did one time try to play golf…misfired on my first try. The ball hit the duck in the head, and it appeared to perish. So I don’t think it’s a good idea for the bird population of America if I play golf.”

AMY KLOBUCHAR ADMITS SHE KILLED A DUCK WHILE GOLFING #UFCWForum pic.twitter.com/IpWGjWc2PJ — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) September 29, 2019

UK. Home Office failing to erase gay men’s unfair convictions: ‘A Home Office scheme designed to wipe historical convictions for consensual gay sex from people’s records is failing to right past wrongs, critics have said, as it was revealed that fewer than 200 crimes have been deleted since it was introduced seven years ago. Although sex in private between two men aged over 21 was legalised in 1967, thousands of gay men continued to be convicted under laws against acts such as “buggery” and “soliciting”, which remained on the statute books until 2004.’

SEX AND THE ROSÉ. Sarah Jessica Parker has a line of wine. “I love a glass of wine at night, I love it.”

UNPRECEDENTED STORM OF THE DAY. Hurricane Lorenzo.

I’ve never seen a hurricane like this in my 43 years as a meteorologist. And neither has anyone else. https://t.co/iRcnJlXJ5t — David Finfrock (@DavidFinfrock) September 29, 2019

