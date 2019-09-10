Should These Straight Actors Get to Play Gay Roles?

Michael Henry’s straight buddies want to be cast in one of his films again, and they love playing gay.

“It just doesn’t sit right with me,” explains Henry. “When you cast straight actors to play gay roles, it shapes the way we think about gay people. Because they’re either acting like their straight self, which makes young gay people or people who have never met a gay person before think ‘that’s how gay people are supposed to look or behave.’ Or they’re playing the role like a caricature which is not good either.”

“But at the end of the day shouldn’t the best actor get the job?”

It’s a question being asked in Hollywood every day. Find out how this exchange turns out below. Featuring Paul McGovern Jr. and Doug Rogers.