Justin Trudeau Tells Reporters ‘I Should Have Known Better’ as Additional Blackface Photos Turn Up: WATCH

Justin Trudeau spoke to reporters after TIME magazine uncovered a photo of the Canadian Prime Minister dressed in blackface for an “Arabian Nights” costume gala in 2001.

Said Trudeau: “I dressed up in an Aladdin costume and put make-up on. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have known better … and I’m really sorry. … I’m pissed off at myself, I’m disappointed in myself.”

“I have worked all my life to try to create opportunities for people, fight against racism and intolerance,” added Trudeau. “I can say I made a mistake when I was younger and I wish I hadn’t. I wish I had known better then, but I didn’t and I’m deeply sorry for it. Now I recognize it was something racist to do. It was a dumb thing to do. I’m disappointed in myself.”

Here’s the original photo of Trudeau in blackface uncovered by TIME magazine.

Photo emerges of Justin Trudeau wearing "blackface" at Vancouver party https://t.co/92CXj1U3UA pic.twitter.com/8GG41QOqqx September 18, 2019

Now, several more instances have turned up. Trudeau referenced an instance in which he sang “Day Oh” in college, and someone has found it.

Exclusive. Sources have confirmed to me that this is THE picture of ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ in blackface from high school that he referenaced in his press conference. From the year book at Brebeuf college. #cdnpoli He is singing Day Oh apparently. pic.twitter.com/ivBPoxbXi8 — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) September 19, 2019

A video has been uncovered.

NEW: Global News has obtained a video of Justin Trudeau in blackface. This is the 3rd instance of Trudeau in blackface and is not from the other two events where Trudeau was in blackface https://t.co/tnePiSjhDo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 19, 2019

And another photo from the same “Arabian Nights” gala as the original has been discovered, and shows Trudeau posing with two men who appear to be Sikh.