Justin Trudeau Tells Reporters ‘I Should Have Known Better’ as Additional Blackface Photos Turn Up: WATCH

Justin Trudeau spoke to reporters after TIME magazine uncovered a photo of the Canadian Prime Minister dressed in blackface for an “Arabian Nights” costume gala in 2001.
Said Trudeau: “I dressed up in an Aladdin costume and put make-up on. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have known better … and I’m really sorry. … I’m pissed off at myself, I’m disappointed in myself.”
“I have worked all my life to try to create opportunities for people, fight against racism and intolerance,” added Trudeau. “I can say I made a mistake when I was younger and I wish I hadn’t. I wish I had known better then, but I didn’t and I’m deeply sorry for it. Now I recognize it was something racist to do. It was a dumb thing to do. I’m disappointed in myself.”
Here’s the original photo of Trudeau in blackface uncovered by TIME magazine.
Now, several more instances have turned up. Trudeau referenced an instance in which he sang “Day Oh” in college, and someone has found it.
A video has been uncovered.
And another photo from the same “Arabian Nights” gala as the original has been discovered, and shows Trudeau posing with two men who appear to be Sikh.