NYC Gay Bar Wants to Identify This Man, Who Recorded Himself Spitting on Their Pride Flag: WATCH

A NYC gay bar is asking for help identifying a man who recorded himself spitting on a Pride flag hanging outside their building. The man later posted it to a YouTube account, noted by the owner of the establishment, Albatross Bar. The YouTube account is linked to the Facebook account of someone calling themselves ‘Kha Dafi‘. It’s unclear if the bar owner followed those breadcrumbs, but somebody might want to look into that.

If anyone recognizes this person please private message us so we can report to authorities. We won’t tolerate this unacceptable behavior. 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/Bef35cwnpw — Albatross Bar (@AlbatrossNYC) September 18, 2019

The Astoria Post reports: “The owner of Albatross Bar, located at 36-19 24th Ave., said he received a copy of the video via e-mail Monday night, shortly after it was posted to YouTube. He said he initially thought to ignore it, but after thinking on it, he decided to post it to try to find the suspect. The user’s channel doesn’t use a real name and its other videos are of self-created rap songs.”

The bar owner told the newspaper that he was “very angry, very angry” about the content of the video: “We decided to download it ourselves and put it on our own platforms, so no one would be giving him any attention but we could still get it out there and hopefully find his face….You can’t just lie down to these things, you need to stand up and say they’re not right.”