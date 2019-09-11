Trump Fired Bolton Over Suspicions He Leaked Trump’s Idea About Nuking Hurricanes: REPORT

Donald Trump had several areas of disagreement with John Bolton but the reason the president ended up firing his national security advisor was a suspicion that Bolton had leaked the story about Trump wanting to nuke hurricanes.

CBS News reports: “Aggravation over Iran and the Taliban had intensified recently as Mr. Trump wanted a meeting to take place at Camp David and is open to a meeting with Iran’s president. But three sources directly involved tell CBS News White House correspondent Major Garrett that the main irritant that drove Mr. Trump to distraction was his belief that Bolton or those close to Bolton leaked a story about Mr. Trump asking about whether nuclear weapons could be used to abate hurricanes.”