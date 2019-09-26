Gay Radio Host Seth Dunlap Plans Lawsuit Over Station’s ‘Fag’ Tweet as WWL Radio Hands Matter to Police

WWL Radio host Seth Dunlap, who was called a “fag” by his station’s Twitter account earlier this month after penning a personal op-ed about New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’s involvement with anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family, has passed a polygraph test and is planning to sue his employer, Entercom Communications. Dunlap has been on a leave of absence from the station since the incident.

Dunlap’s lawyer Megan Kiefer released a statement on Wednesday saying a discrimination lawsuit was being prepared.

Wrote Kiefer: “It has been fifteen days since WWL tweeted from its official twitter account calling its employee, Seth Dunlap, a ‘fag’. Seth has been patient with Entercom Communications during this time, largely withholding public comment in an attempt to allow the investigation to ensue and in hopes of fair and amicable treatment. To date, Entercom has not apologized to Seth for this incident. Rather, Entercom has refused to provide any evidence whatsoever to Seth regarding their investigation. They have provided no forensic investigatory reports, Twitter data, surveillance footage, interview transcripts or recordings, polygraph results, or any other documents or evidence to Seth or the media relative to their investigation into this shocking event.”

“Due to the lack of any evidentiary updates from Entercom, Seth voluntarily submitted to a polygraph test administered by a certified and licensed expert polygraph examiner,” Kiefer continued. “The results of the testing, which have a 95 percent accuracy rate, concluded that Seth was truthful during the polygraph testing, and completely exonerated Seth from any involvement in the offense tweet whatsoever.”

“It is our understanding that up to fourteen (14) Entercom employees have password access to WWL’s twitter account,” Kiefer added. “Seth is not one of the employees that had any access whatsoever to the Twitter account at the time of the offense tweet. Of note, we have requested information about whether Entercom’s employees, including the fourteen employees who have password access to WWL’s twitter account, have submitted to voluntary or mandatory polygraph testing, and Entercom has refused to respond to that request.”

WWL Radio, which until yesterday has been silent about the Dunlap incident, released a statement shortly after Kiefer’s was released, saying the matter had been given to law enforcement.

Said WWL Radio: “WWL has completed its investigation into the highly offensive, unauthorized tweet sent from WWL’s Twitter account on September 10, which directed a homophobic slur at Seth Dunlap. WWL conducted this investigation with the assistance of an external digital forensic firm and outside counsel, and expended considerable internal resources both in New Orleans and on our corporate staff. We determined that the most appropriate next step is to involve law enforcement. At this point, the investigation is in the hands of law enforcement and it is not appropriate for us to comment any further on the substance of our findings.”

“WWL is proud to be a trusted source of news and information for the Gulf South, and we strive to be inclusive at all levels as a steward of the community and a good corporate citizen,” the station’s statement continued. “We remain committed to supporting all members of the LGBTQ+ community. We apologize to our listeners, clients, partners and employees for this abhorrent, disrespectful act.”

New Orleans Police Department officials confirmed an investigation is underway: “On September 24, 2019, NOPD received information from WWL Radio that prompted the Eighth District to open an investigation into that information. That investigation is now open and active.”