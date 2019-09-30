Lil Nas X Says He Prayed as a Teen That His Gay Inclinations Were Just a Phase: WATCH

Lil Nas X spoke to CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King about the challenges of growing up as gay, and said there’s still a long way to go to put an end to anti-gay bullying.

Said Nas: “I knew [I was gay as a kid]. Especially around my teenage years, I was just like, you know, praying, praying, praying that it was like a phase. Yeah, go away.”

The “Old Town Road” singer, whose smash hit recently broke the Billboard Hot 100 record for most weeks at #1, said he recognizes that he’s treated differently now than the average gay teen because he’s famous: “I mean ’cause, me being in this position, it’s easy for me, but, like, some little boy, ten miles from here, it’s not going to be good for him.”

Nas added that coming out does make a difference: “I think it’s gonna always help, you know it’s gonna. You still have a long way to go. Because … somebody who’s like, listening to me in school right now, it’s like ‘you gay cause you listening to him.’ There’s still a lot to be done of course but I do believe it’s helping.”