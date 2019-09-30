Zedd Tells Homophobe to ‘Get the F**k Outta Here’ After Gay Couple Gets Engaged at His Show: WATCH

Pop hitmaker Zedd celebrated on social media after two of his gay fans got engaged during his Houston concert. The proposal came to the musician’s attention after a friend of the couple tweeted it, and it went viral.

@Zedd this happened last night at your show in Houston! Thank you for the beautiful back drop for this special night! #loveislove pic.twitter.com/mJR9XznbTD — Joseph (@Pelon1) September 28, 2019

I was so nervous! But he said yes ❤ Clarity was our first song together, I'll probably tear up every time I hear it now. Thank you for giving me the venue for the happiest moment of my entire life. Oh, and your set was TOTAL 🔥🔥🔥 September 30, 2019

To which Zedd responded: “Awwwww congrats. So happy for you guys and THANK YOU FOR DOING THIS DURING MY SNOW (sic).”

