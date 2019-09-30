Pete Buttigieg’s Mom Shares Childhood Photos in Fundraising Clip, Says She Receives Anti-Gay Hate Mail at Home: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg’s mother Anne Montgomery appears in a new fundraising video for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

In the clip, Montgomery shares childhood photos of Mayor Pete, saying, “Peter has always been responsible with money. He only spends money on the things that are important to him.”

Montgomery also spoke to the Associated Press in a new interview.

She told the AP she gets anti-gay mail at home and though she also hears from “hundreds of happy people, really happy, hopeful people,” it’s the “ugly mail” that makes her fear for her son’s safety.

Said Montgomery: “I kind of look around, and especially in this political climate. Let’s be honest, you have to worry about public safety. I am aware of opposition. So, it’s become a part of life really. I want to be reminded of it. I don’t want to be where I get careless. It’s a presence. Unfortunately, it’s a presence.”

She also said that Buttigieg’s coming out as gay was a surprise to her: “I wonder if I was blind. Because he’s always a very private person. From elementary school on, he was a private person about personal matters. So I did not inquire or ask.”

