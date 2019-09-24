Pete Buttigieg Says He Was Having ‘Grumpy Moment’ When He Criticized LGBTQ Media: WATCH

Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he was having a “grumpy moment” last week when he said he does not read LGBTQ media because he can’t stand critiques calling him “too gay” or “not gay enough” or articles asking if he’s the “wrong kind of gay.”

Buttigieg clarified his remarks in an interview with AM2DM.

Mayor @petebuttigieg tells @AM2DM that he was having a "grumpy moment" when he criticized LGBTQ media and said his frustration was about coverage that "seems to tell people how to be gay" pic.twitter.com/Daxd9KFADC September 21, 2019

Said Buttigieg when asked about it: “I appreciate the question and the chance to clear this up. Just to be clear, LGBTQ media plays an increasingly important role, especially at a time like this. I had a grumpy moment where I was thinking about some of the coverage that I do get frustrated with that seems to tell people how to be gay. And that’s, to be fair, happening in a lot of different sources and places online, and it’s one reason why as a candidate, it’s healthy just not to read too many clips about yourself to begin with. But I don’t want to take away from the very good work that’s being done in the queer media right now. Look, when you’re a politician, you’re fair game. Even though I don’t think of myself as a politician, I’m running for political office. Everything you say is on the record, everything you say has an impact, and it’s important to make sure that you’re saying things in the right way and they have the right effect.”