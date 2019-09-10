Robert Frank, Little Shop of Horrors, MJ Rodriguez, RuPaul Live!, Ben Platt, Burning Man, Mika, Pete Buttigieg: HOT LINKS

RIP. Iconic American photographer Robert Frank.

38 PERCENT. Trump approval rating sags amid recession worries. “Thirty-eight percent of respondents in an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Tuesday approve of Trump’s performance in office, a drop of 6 points from a peak of 44 percent approval in July.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN. Gwyneth Paltrow was instrumental in bringing him down.

SHAME. Chaos breaks out as British parliament suspended for five weeks.

2020 Pete Buttigieg lines up former envoys: “Nearly two dozen former ambassadors who worked for President Barack Obama abroad see a commander in chief in the South Bend, Ind., mayor and are using their fundraising connections and stature in elite Democratic circles to build support for him. The campaign is currently discussing plans to deploy Buttigieg’s team of former ambassadors to woo influential undecided Democrats to his team, according to multiple people with knowledge of those discussions.”

Little Shop of Horrors

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. There’s a treat in store for you theatre lovers on the west coast. Opening next week (Sept. 17) at the Pasadena Playhouse is the Howard Ashman/Alan Menken classic Little Shop of Horrors with a powerhouse cast that includes MJ Rodriguez (Pose), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Amber Riley (Glee), Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, The Addams Family), Matthew Wilkas (Gayby, Matt & Dan). For those unfamiliar, the show is set around a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant that sets its sights on world domination! Check out a sneak peek of George Salazar below. Don’t wait long, tickets are on sale HERE.

GUN SAFETY. The 2020 Democratic candidates have united for a new PSA. “We deserve a president who listens to the American people, not the NRA. We deserve a president who takes bold action to make us safer, not one who tweets thoughts and prayers then does nothing. We deserve a president who fights for stronger gun laws, not gun lobby profits. 2020 Democratic candidates are vying to be that leader.”

DOMESTIC TERRORISTS. NRA sues San Francisco over city’s designation: ‘The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses city officials of violating the gun lobby’s free speech rights for political reasons and says the city is seeking to blacklist anyone associated with the NRA. It asks the court to step in “to instruct elected officials that freedom of speech means you cannot silence or punish those with whom you disagree.”‘

PALIN SPLIT. Todd Palin seeks divorce from Sarah Palin after 30+ years citing “incompatibility of temperament.”

TEXAS. Democrats plot path to turning state blue.

BOLIVIA. Gay drama Tu Me Manques is headed for Oscar consideration: ‘The gay drama beat 11 other local films in contention. “By supporting my film despite the controversy, Bolivia has proven that it is a progressive country, and that in the end, art and cinema will prevail,” said Bellott, who has seen his fourth film greeted by both glowing reviews and homophobic slurs since it bowed in August.’

GAY CONVERSION THERAPY. Filmmaker warns of backlash from conservatives seeking to overturn bans on the practice: “Much of what is happening in the U.S. is headed in the right direction but there is counterforce that is really gaining power with this current administration. There is a lot of new understanding about conversion therapy that is very positive, but a whole group of people that are digging in their heels and trying to reverse that.”

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE LIVE. RuPaul is headed to a Vegas residency.

NEW MUSIC OF THE DAY. Mika “Sanremo”.

4K ART TOUR OF THE DAY. Burning Man 2019.

TV PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Kylie Minogue on Strictly Come Dancing.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ben Platt “Rain”.

TIME TO SMILE TUESDAY. Jwan Yosef.