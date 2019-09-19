Fort Lauderdale Passes Comprehensive LGBTQ Rights Ordinance, Bans Gay Conversion Therapy

Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed a comprehensive LGBTQ rights ordinance and banned gay conversion therapy on Tuesday night.

So proud of Fort Lauderdale as we unanimously passed a comprehensive LGBTQ rights ordinance this evening! This ordinance speaks to our values as a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive community. Again, thank you to Equality Florida for all you do. pic.twitter.com/AAf7uQjkLf — Steve Glassman (@glassman4ftl) September 18, 2019

South Florida Gay News reports that the 44-page ordinance accomplishes three goals:

1. Establishes a human rights ordinance in the city

Under this provision discrimination against the LGBT community as well as other protected classes like race is prohibited in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations. Additionally someone who is discriminated against would be allowed to take their case directly to court, whereas under the Broward County ordinance a discrimination claim must be filed with the county first.

2. Adds domestic partnership protections

This provision does not create a domestic partnership registry, but it does recognize domestic partnerships from other states, counties, or municipalities. Saunders said it’s important to recognize those families because marriage may not be the right fit for every couple.

3. Establishes a city wide ban on conversation therapy for minors

This provision bans the practice of so called conversion therapy, also known as “reparative therapy”on minors in the city.

WPLG reported on the historic ordinance, which has been a long time coming.